Top athletes were honoured as the Government of India announced the prestigious 2026 Padma Awards on Sunday. A total of 8 athletes and sports contributors, including top cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, were conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. Meanwhile, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. Amritraj was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974, highlighting his contribution to Indian sport.

Former India captain Rohit led India to the Champions Trophy title last year, while Harmanpreet-led women's team finally ended its World Cup drought, beating South Africa in the 2025 final.

Apart from Rohit and Harmanpreet, Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and para high jumper Praveen Kumar will also receive the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Georgian Vladimir Mestvirishvili, who mentored India's Olympic medal-winning wrestlers, was given the Padma Shri posthumously, honouring him for his decades of service. He died last year in June due to age-related illness.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

As many as 19 of the Padma awardees this year are women, while the list also includes six foreigners/NRI/PIO/ OCI recipients. Sixteen awards are posthumous.

The awards are given across a wide range of disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

Padma Awards 2026: Sportspersons Honoured

Vijay Amritraj - Padma Bhushan

Baldev Singh - Padma Shri

Bhagwandas Raikwar - Padma Shri

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar - Padma Shri

K Pajanivel - Padma Shri

Praveen Kumar - Padma Shri

Rohit Sharma - Padma Shri

Savita Punia - Padma Shri

Vladimir Mestvirishvili - Padma Shri