A major controversy has erupted surrounding the Khelo India University Games 2025. A government university in Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University, has lodged a formal complaint with the Sports Ministry, alleging that sudden changes in the rules have undermined the fairness of the entire tournament. The university says that these changes have harmed government institutions while benefiting a private university.

What is the issue?

For nearly 65 years, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy in Punjab has been awarded based on year-round sporting performance. International tournaments, All-India University Championships and consistent performance were given importance.

However, after the end of the 2023-24 sports session, the rules were changed. Earlier, the Khelo India University Games had only a 10-15 per cent weightage in determining the Abul Kalam Azad Trophy. This was suddenly increased to around 100 per cent.

According to the complaint, before the rule change, the private university in question had only three medals. But within a single session, this number jumped to 32 medals, and in the current session, it has risen further to 42 medals.

Medals Increased by Adding Expensive Sports

The controversy doesn't end there. In 2024-25, sports like canoeing and kayaking were included in the Khelo India University Games. These decisions were taken during or after the sports session, by which time most universities had already finalised their sports budgets and preparations.

While these relatively expensive sports have about 10 Olympic events, the Khelo India University Games conducted nearly 30 events in these categories. These sports are costly and require special infrastructure that most government universities do not have.

Allegation: Sports Were Chosen So That Only a Few Could Win

The government university alleges that the organisers intentionally selected such sports and added more events in which only a few select universities could benefit. This drastically increased the chances of winning medals in expensive sports and disrupted the balance of the medal tally.

The complaint also raises serious issues about player entries. It claims that some players were allowed to participate even after the deadline, despite not being eligible under the rules.

The rules clearly state that players whose names are not on the official list cannot be allowed to compete. Despite this, several such players not only participated but also won medals.

Objections Were Raised but Ignored

Guru Nanak Dev University says it submitted objections on time and provided all necessary documents. Even then, the organisers neither took any action nor responded to the complaints.

The allegation is that despite the objections being pending, the medal distribution and closing ceremony were conducted.

Demand for Inquiry - Eyes on the Ministry

Guru Nanak Dev University has requested a fair investigation from the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. The university says that if such rules continue, both the integrity of the games and the prestige of the Maulana Azad Trophy will be at risk.