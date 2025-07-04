Once popular mainly in Spain and Argentina, padel is now making waves across the world. A mix of tennis and squash, this fast-paced sport is played in enclosed glass courts and is known for being easy-to-learn, social, and super fun to play. Here are five simple facts that explain why padel is becoming everyone's new favourite sport.

1. Millions Are Picking It Up:

Padel isn't just a trend, it's here to stay. In 2018, there were fewer than 8 million players worldwide. Today, that number has jumped to over 30 million, according to the International Padel Federation. More and more people of all ages are taking to the courts - whether for fun, fitness, or friendly competition.

2. New Courts Are Popping Up Everywhere:

With more players comes the need for more space to play. Across the globe, there are now over 70,000 padel courts in more than 23,000 clubs. Just last year, there was a 27% jump in new clubs and a 17% rise in courts. Europe leads the way with nearly 48,000 courts - that's a huge 170% increase since 2020. If reports are to be believed, a new padel club is opening every two and a half minutes!

3. It's Gone Global:

Padel used to be big mainly in Spain and Argentina, but not anymore. Today, those two countries account for only about 35% of all courts. The rest? Spread out across 150 countries across five continents. From Europe to Asia, the sport has found fans everywhere.

4. Indian Sports Infra Players Are Stepping In:

The rising popularity of padel in India has caught the attention of local sports infra companies. Players like Gallant Sports are now building world-class padel courts across the country. This shows there's serious demand, even from cities like Chandigarh, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

5. India's Getting in on the Action: WPL Is Back!

Padel's popularity in India is clearly on the rise. After a blockbuster Season 2 in February 2025, the World Padel League (WPL) is coming back to Mumbai from August 12-16, 2025 - this time with six franchises instead of four, featuring 36 top global padel players. The expanded format, world-class players, and high-energy matches show that India is fast becoming a big part of the global padel story.

