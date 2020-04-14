Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended After Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Updated: 14 April 2020 09:16 IST

NASCAR's action followed Kyle Larson's suspension without pay by his Chip Ganassi Racing team, and sponsors Credit One Bank and McDonald's were quick to distance themselves from the driver.

NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended After Racial Slur During Virtual Race
US driver Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from the NASCAR stock car series. © AFP

US driver Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from the NASCAR stock car series after using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race on Sunday. "NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," NASCAR said in a statement on Monday. "Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base."

NASCAR's action followed Larson's suspension without pay by his Chip Ganassi Racing team, and sponsors Credit One Bank and McDonald's were quick to distance themselves from the driver.

"Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," the financial institution said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

"In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson."

McDonald's USA said in a statement: "The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald's is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson."

Larson himself has benefitted from NASCAR's attempts to increase diversity in its ranks.

His mother is Japanese-American and he rose from short-track racing into NASCAR's upper echelon through its "Drive for Diversity" program.

The 27-year-old posted a video on social media platforms on Monday morning apologising.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," he said. "Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There's no excuse for that."

Larson offered apologies to his family, his co-workers and the African-American community.

"I understand the damage is probably irreparable," he said. "I own up to it."

The Chip Ganassi Racing team said in a statement it was "extremely disappointed" with Larson's choice of an "offensive and unacceptable" slur.

Larson was taking part in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race late on Sunday.

The virtual races are a chance for fans to connect with drivers as sports are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video from another competitor's Twitch stream picked up the slur on the audio channel that allows competitors to hear each other.

In the video, Larson, appearing to think he is not connected to the stream, said: "You can't hear me? Hey (racial slur)."

Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo then said: "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kyle Larson suspended from NASCAR after using a racial slur
  • Larson made the racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race
  • Larson posted a video on social media platforms on Monday apologising
Related Articles
Kiren Rijiju Visits SAI Headquarters As Essential Staff Resume Office
Kiren Rijiju Visits SAI Headquarters As Essential Staff Resume Office
Travelling Fans Fear Being Victims Of Greed After Olympic Postponement
Travelling Fans Fear Being Victims Of Greed After Olympic Postponement
World Athletics Championships To Be Held In July 2022 After Postponement
World Athletics Championships To Be Held In July 2022 After Postponement
World Athletics Decision To Suspend Olympics Qualification Period "Big Blow" For Indian Athletes: Coach
World Athletics' Decision To Suspend Olympics Qualification Period "Big Blow" For Indian Athletes: Coach
Kiren Rijiju Reviews SAIs Steps On Athletes Engagement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Kiren Rijiju Reviews SAI's Steps On Athletes Engagement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.