Two of the UFC's biggest stars, Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira, have been handed out medical suspensions following their bruising defeats at UFC Freedom 250, the historic event staged on the White House grounds in Washington DC. Former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria was suspended for six months after suffering severe facial injuries in his fourth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje. Topuria entered the bout unbeaten, but Gaethje delivered one of the most punishing performances of his career.

Known for his relentless pressure and devastating power, Gaethje repeatedly landed heavy punches and kicks that gradually broke down the former champion.

By the fourth round, Topuria was visibly battered, with significant swelling and damage around both eyes. The fight ended after Topuria's corner made the call to pull him out.

"We literally had him get out of the Octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital," Dana White said. "He's busted up. I'm not a doctor, but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don't know that; that's not a fact. I'm just assuming. My plans for him are to go home and rest and recover, take his time. [It] was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he's healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal."

Following the fight, Topuria reportedly sustained non-displaced fractures to both orbital bones. He will need medical clearance before returning to training or competition.

A TKO, or technical knockout, occurs when the referee, doctor, or a fighter's corner stops the contest because a competitor can no longer intelligently defend themselves, even though they have not been rendered unconscious.

Pereira defeat and appeal

Alex Pereira has also been suspended after his co-main event defeat to Ciryl Gane. The Brazilian knockout artist was stopped in the second round after Ciryl Gane sent him stumbling with a right jab followed by a hammer fist in the second round of the fight. The referee then stopped the fight.

Pereira has since questioned the result, alleging that "illegal strikes" to the back of the head played a role in the loss and indicating that he is exploring an appeal.

Medical suspensions explained

The suspensions are part of standard post-fight medical protocols designed to protect fighters following significant damage inside the Octagon. Such suspensions typically require athletes to rest and obtain medical clearance before resuming training or competition.

Justin Gaethje, who defeated Topuria in the main event, was also handed a medical suspension. However, unlike Topuria's lengthy six-month layoff, Gaethje's suspension is precautionary and could be lifted earlier upon receiving medical clearance

Both Topuria and Pereira were among the biggest attractions on the landmark Freedom 250 card, but the night ended in heartbreak as both suffered stoppage defeats in one of the most dramatic events in UFC history.

The landmark card drew global attention as the UFC became the first major combat sports promotion to hold an event on the White House grounds. Featuring several high-profile title fights and marquee names, UFC Freedom 250 was widely regarded as one of the most ambitious events in the organisation's history.

"The UFC at the White House last night was incredible...the White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday morning.

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