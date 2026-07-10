Indian wrestling icon and undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh exuded confidence ahead of his much-anticipated Asia Champion Title Fight against Pakistan's Abid Ali, at Kaulampur Malaysia on 19th of July, stating that he is entering the bout with a single objective - to raise the Indian tricolour on the international stage. The official pre-fight press conference was held at The Lalit, New Delhi, in the presence of Sangram Singh, President of PMMA Malaysia Ismail Marzuki Bin, PMMA CEO Mohammed Hakim Bin Lukman Abdullah, members of the organising committee, Representative of Sangram's coaching team and members of the media.

The India versus Pakistan contest has already generated significant excitement across the combat sports fraternity, with the winner set to be crowned the Asia Champion.

A two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and one of India's most decorated professional wrestlers, Sangram has scripted history since switching to professional MMA. He made a sensational debut by defeating Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir in Georgia in just 90 seconds before registering victories over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands and France's Florian Coudier in Argentina, remaining unbeaten with a 3-0 professional MMA record. His victory in Argentina also made him the first Indian to win a professional MMA bout on Argentine soil.

Beyond the cage, Sangram serves as a Fit India Icon under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and was appointed Brand Ambassador for the Swachh Bharat & Viksit Bharat Campaigns by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. His international MMA campaign has also received support from the Fit India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of its efforts to promote fitness, healthy lifestyle and Indian athletes globally.

Addressing the media, Sangram Singh said, "Every time I step into the cage, I don't just fight for myself; I fight for 145 crore Indians. India versus Pakistan is always special, irrespective of the sport, and I fully understand the emotions attached to this contest. I have trained with complete discipline and respect for my opponent, but once the cage closes, my only mission will be to ensure that the Indian flag flies high. I believe fitness, dedication and mental strength are the biggest weapons any athlete can possess."

Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India, Mayank Srivastava (IPS), said, "Sangram Singh embodies the values that Indian sport seeks to promote-discipline, resilience, determination and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His transition from an accomplished wrestler to an unbeaten professional MMA athlete is an inspiring example of what dedication and hard work can achieve. We are delighted to see Indian athletes making their mark on the global stage across emerging sports, and we wish Sangram the very best as he carries the hopes of the nation into this important championship. His journey will inspire countless young Indians to pursue fitness and sporting excellence."

Reflecting on his journey from wrestling to MMA, Sangram added, "People questioned my decision to start MMA after the age of 40, but I wanted to prove that passion has no age limit. My aim is not just to win titles but also to inspire young Indians to embrace fitness, discipline and sports as a way of life. I thank the Government of India, Fit India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and everyone who has supported my journey."

His coach Bhupesh Kumar expressed complete faith in the Indian fighter, "Sangram has left no stone unturned in his preparation. His wrestling background, improved striking, conditioning and mental toughness have all evolved tremendously over the last two years. We respect Abid Ali, but Sangram is fully prepared to deliver another memorable performance for India."

President of PMMA Malaysia, Ismail Marzuki Bin, praised the growing stature of Asian combat sports."The Asia Champion Title represents the future of mixed martial arts in Asia. India and Pakistan have passionate sporting cultures, and this contest will showcase the tremendous talent emerging from the region. We are proud host & delighted to bring together athletes of this calibre under one platform."

PMMA CEO Mohammed Hakim Bin Lukman Abdullah said the event symbolised unity through sport. "Combat sports have the unique ability to unite nations through respect, discipline and competition. We are confident this championship will become one of Asia's premier MMA properties, and we appreciate the participation of elite athletes like Sangram Singh and Abid Ali."

The organisers stated that the Asia Champion Title Fight is expected to be one of the biggest India-Pakistan combat sports contests in recent years and will provide Asian fighters with an international platform to showcase their talent.

With an unbeaten professional MMA record and victories across Europe and South America already under his belt, Sangram Singh will now look to add another historic chapter to his career when he faces Pakistan's Abid Ali for the Asia Champion Title.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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