The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday announced that Telangana will host the upcoming edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2026, with the eighth iteration of the Games expected to be held in November. Telangana will be the second Southern Indian state in three years to host Khelo India Youth Games. Tamil Nadu hosted the 2024 edition, while the last edition was hosted by Bihar in May 2025.

"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to spread major national events in all regions of the country, it is appropriate that Telangana should get the opportunity to host the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games. The state has the infrastructure and the enthusiasm to host these Games, where at least 8000 athletes, officials, and support staff are expected to participate," said Dr Mandaviya on Wednesday.

"We should see some quality performances this year. The Khelo India Youth Games 2026 are coming on the back of the Asian Games in Japan, and our athletes should be in peak form. The Games in Telangana will be a good time to celebrate as upcoming athletes will be able to see their heroes up close," said Dr Mandaviya.

Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan finished No. 1, 2, and 3 in the Khelo India Youth Games in 2025. Hosts, Bihar finished 15th while Telangana were 13th on the medal standings. In KIYG 2024, hosts Tamil Nadu finished No. 2 behind Maharashtra, while Telangana were in 6th position.

The Bihar edition saw 28 sports. Medals were given away in 27 sports, while e-sports were introduced as a demonstration event. Twenty-six records were created in KIYG 2025, of which 13 were national youth records, all in weightlifting. The rest were meet records and all in athletics.

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