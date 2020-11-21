Tamil Nadu cueist Manoj Dasarathan edged out state-mate Palani by four frames to three in a second-round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020 on Saturday. Dasarathan won the first frame comfortably before his opponent won the two next two. He drew level by claiming the fourth frame. The fifth frame was a ding-dong affair before Palani took it and nosed ahead 3-2 before Dasarathan hit back to level the match by winning the sixth by potting the black.

In the seventh and deciding frame, Dasarathan held his nerve to seal a narrow victory. In other matches, S Magesh and Kamaraj, both of TNBSA, registered 4-1 wins to advance to the third round.

Results:

Round 2: Manoj Dasarathan (TC) beat Palani(QBG) 4-3; S Magesh (TNBSA) beat K Rajan (TNBSA) 4-1; Kamaraj(TNBSA) beat Vishal (QBC) 4-1.