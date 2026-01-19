Madrid will host the Laureus World Sports Awards for third year in a row, the organisers announced on Monday. Like last year, the award ceremony will take place at the Cibeles Palace on April 20. "Since Madrid first hosted the Laureus Awards in 2024, the city has benefited greatly from the work of Laureus Sport for Good," said the organisers in a statement. "The 2026 edition will once again unite the world's sporting community, alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture and fashion. The iconic Laureus statuette will be awarded to one winner in each of seven major categories," the statement added.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026

Madrid

Monday 20 April



The most prestigious honours in sport are returning to Madrid, a global city of sport.@ComunidadMadrid | @MADRID#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/V3QkiAuQGT — Laureus (@LaureusSport) January 19, 2026

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, said he is looking forward to a sport filled year in his city.

"In 2026, we are confident that the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix will renew the global success we experienced in 2025 with the NFL spectacle held at the world's best stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, as we look ahead to upcoming milestones such as the EuroBasket, the UEFA Champions League Final and the FIFA World Cup.

"In Madrid, sport is always welcome because, through the shared values it represents, we all win," said Ayuso.

Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, added: "Madrid is proud that the Laureus World Sports Awards are being held here once again. We are a city that loves sport and athletes.

"The capital has proven—and will continue to prove—that it has the capacity to host the world's greatest sporting events. Madrid will rise to the occasion so that the biggest gala in global sport has the best possible setting."

