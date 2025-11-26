Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India being awarded the hosting rights for the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said: "Congratulations to every citizen as India wins the prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation's potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork. #CWG2030InBHARAT"

In addition to confirming the host for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15-17 sports will feature at Ahmedabad 2030.

The Ahmedabad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to shape a dynamic and exciting sports programme with strong local resonance and global appeal.

This will follow Commonwealth Sport's recently concluded Sport Programme Review, which outlines the sports that will feature at the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball, and Boxing.

The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be announced next year.

The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, T20 Cricket, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para Triathlon, and Wrestling.

The host can also propose up to two new or traditional sports.

Duncan Scott, multiple Commonwealth champion swimmer, said:

"The Commonwealth Games are a special part of my career. Taking part in a home Games is incredible, so I'm excited for Indian athletes who'll get to do that in 2030. And for everyone else, we've got an opportunity to expand our horizons and experience the ambition and colour of Ahmedabad and India. I loved the chance to compete in the Gold Coast in Australia as part of a travelling Team Scotland.

We look forward to handing over the Games to Ahmedabad in great shape after welcoming all to Glasgow next year."

Jaismine Lamboria, World Champion Boxer from India, said:

"It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad will give athletes and fans a very warm and vibrant welcome, and having the opportunity to compete on home soil in 2030 will be a huge motivation for me and for many others. I am excited for the next decade for Indian sport."