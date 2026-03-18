Today, Beats and Nike announced the first hardware collaboration in their shared history: Powerbeats Pro 2 - Nike Special Edition. In a landmark design shift, Beats has -for the first time-shared its iconic earbud real estate with a partner, featuring the Nike Swoosh on the right bud and the signature Beats "b" on the left. The limited-edition release marries Nike's high-energy "Volt" color palette with the industry-leading audio tech of the Powerbeats Pro 2. The result is a performance tool built to bridge the gap between elite sport and street style.



The Nike Special Edition arrives in a striking matte black, Volt-speckled charging case. Upon opening, users are greeted by Nike's "JUST DO IT" mantra printed inside the lid. While the aesthetic is new, the internals are pure power:



Pro-Level Sound: Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

Biometric Integration: Built-in Heart Rate Monitoring that syncs seamlessly with the Fitness app and Nike Run Club1

Athlete Endurance: Up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case and IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance2

Secure Fit: Signature wrap-around earhooks designed to stay put from the weight room to the 18th green



"This isn't just a new colorway; it's a collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports

-the attributes of today's athlete," said Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats.

"By placing the Swoosh on our hardware for the first time, we're honoring the shared DNA of Beats and Nike-and celebrating ambassadors like LeBron James who embody both. It's a tribute to the grit, style, and sound that push people to their limits."



To accompany the launch, Beats tapped longtime brand ambassador LeBron James for a comedic campaign that proves you don't need to be perfect to play. In "Keep Your Head in The Game," James hits the green with less-than-elite golf skills-but with Powerbeats Pro 2, he tunes out the critics (played by professional golfer Tom Kim and actors Lionel Boyce and Travis "Taco" Bennett) and embraces the game on his own terms. Watch it here.



"When two iconic brands like Beats and Nike come together, it's more than a collaboration-for me, it's family," said LeBron James. "I've been part of the Beats journey since day one with the original Powerbeats, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 represent everything I need in my daily routine, whether I'm training, recovering, or just living life. These aren't just my go-to earbuds-they're built for anyone who refuses to compromise on performance."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)