In a thrilling clash at the KogniVera Cup 2026 in Jaipur, Jindal Bedla secured a brilliant 9.5-5 victory against Chandna Polo to extend their winning streak in the current season. Notably, Jindal Bedla began the game with a 0.5 point advantage due to handicap rule. The initial chucker witnessed a rapid pace as both teams tried to breach each other's defenses. However, Jindal Bedla soon settled into their rhythm with excellent displays from Siddhant Sharma and Rao Himmat Singh Bedla. By the end of the second chukker, Jindal Bedla had taken a substantial lead. This was courtesy of three consecutive goals from Siddhant Sharma who increased the his side-lead by 3.5 with the score reading 6.5-3 at the end of the second chukker.

In the final chukker, Jindal Bedla sealed the deal with two more goals, courtesy Siddhant Sharma yet again and ensured there was no room for a late upset.

Overall, Siddhant Sharma netted six goals in the match, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Simran Shergill also contributed to the team's win by scoring a goal.

The victory comes fresh off Jindal Bedla's recent win at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, further proving that they are the team to beat in the Jaipur polo circuit this season as they currently aim for the historic seven-foot KogniVera trophy.

About Jindal Panther Polo

Founded in the late 1980s by industrialist and sportsman Mr. Naveen Jindal, Jindal Panther Polo is one of India's leading polo teams and is recognized by the Indian Polo Association. The team reflects strength, speed and teamwork, values that also connect with the brand. Jindal Panther Polo has won major Indian tournaments such as the Baroda Cup, Jaipur Open, Sirmur Cup and Bhopal-Pataudi Cup, and its players have represented India internationally. Beyond winning matches, the team is focused on giving back to the sport through youth training, world-class horse care, better breeding practices, and skill programs for grooms and farriers, helping build a stronger future for polo in India.

