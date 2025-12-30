With India positioning itself as a future global sporting host - including a 2030 Commonwealth Games cycle - the Indian Olympic Association is making a pivot inward. On January 10 in Ahmedabad, the IOA will stage its first-ever National Athletes' Forum, an athlete-led initiative designed to give competitors a direct voice in how Indian sport is governed. Scheduled a day after the IOA's Annual General Meeting, the forum reflects a growing acknowledgment that India's ambitions on the international stage will be judged not just by medals or mega-events, but by the systems that support athletes long before they step onto the podium.

For decades, Indian athletes have often been the last stakeholders consulted on policies that directly affect their careers - from selection processes and funding models to mental health support and post-retirement planning. The new forum seeks to change that equation by bringing current and former athletes into structured, solution-driven discussions with administrators.

"Athletes know the system from the inside," said MC Marykom, chair of the IOA Athletes' Commission. "This forum gives us a credible platform to speak openly about challenges and solutions, and to ensure that athlete experiences are reflected in governance and reform."

Among those representing active athletes is table tennis stalwart Sharath Kamal, vice-chairman of the commission, who underlined the importance of timing. "As athletes, we often feel the impact of policies long after decisions are made," he said. "This forum allows athletes to be heard at the right time - before decisions are taken - and helps build a more transparent and accountable sporting ecosystem."

The agenda will focus on athlete rights, governance transparency, ethical decision-making and mental health - issues that have increasingly shaped international sport and are likely to be under sharper scrutiny if India pushes ahead with hosting ambitions around 2030.

IOA president P T Usha framed the initiative as a structural shift. According to her, the forum signals a move towards athlete-led reform, shared decision-making and long-term accountability.

As India looks ahead to the possibility of hosting marquee multi-sport events, the success of such forums may prove as crucial as infrastructure readiness. Empowered athletes are not just competitors; they are stakeholders, ambassadors and the most credible measure of whether a sporting system truly works.