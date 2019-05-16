 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

IOA Will Talk To Govt After May 23 To Sort Pakistan Visa Issue: Secretary General

Updated: 16 May 2019 21:51 IST

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had revoked the Olympic qualification status of a shooting event in New Delhi after India refused to grant visa to two Pakistani athletes.

IOA Will Talk To Govt After May 23 To Sort Pakistan Visa Issue: Secretary General
Rajeev Mehta (C) said few Pakistani players had shown their interest to participate in the tournament. © Kho Kho Federation of India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will have discussions with the government after the general elections to address the visa issues faced by Pakistan athletes, said its secretary general Rajeev Mehta in New Delhi on Thursday. Mehta, who was here for the launch of India's first Kho Kho League, said few Pakistani players had shown their interest to participate in the tournament.

"We will talk to the government after May 23 regarding the visa issues faced by Pakistan players. Pakistan athletes have expressed their wish to participate in this league," said Mehta, who is also the chairman of Kho Kho Federation of India.

"It is not about only Kho Kho, other sporting events which are part of International Olympic committee (IOC) are also facing similar problems, which can be solved only after IOA talks to the government," he told reporters.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had revoked the Olympic qualification status of a shooting event in New Delhi after India refused to grant visa to two Pakistani athletes and an official in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack last February.

Saying that the action was against the Olympic Charter, the world body banned India from hosting future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country.

While India hosts a number of leagues across sports, none of them see participation of Pakistan players. The latest in the list is the 'Ultimate Kho Kho', a high-octane franchise-based league proposed to be held in November this year.

The league will see some interesting features like the introduction of 'wazir', who is free to run either left or right in the wing but cannot cross the centre line.

"We brought in the concept of wazir to make it more modern, more exciting and more youth friendly. we are confident that people will enjoy this new approach and style that this traditional sport will bring," said Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI president.

The 28-minute match will see a round of seven minutes each, with four turns in two innings. Among other innovations, instant replacement of defenders has been introduced, besides two reviews per innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India didn't grant visas to two Pakistani shooters last year
  • IOC had revoked the Olympic qualification status of that shooting event
  • General Election results will be declared on May 23
Related Articles
Asian Power-Lifting Championship Gold Medallist Slams Government For Lack Of Support
Asian Power-Lifting Championship Gold Medallist Slams Government For Lack Of Support
Caster Semenya Loses Court Challenge Against IAAF Testosterone Rules
Caster Semenya Loses Court Challenge Against IAAF Testosterone Rules
Neeraj Chopra Nominated For Khel Ratna; Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, Arpinder Singh For Arjuna Award
Neeraj Chopra Nominated For Khel Ratna; Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, Arpinder Singh For Arjuna Award
Boxing Federation of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Gaurav Bidhuri For Arjuna Award Again
Boxing Federation of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Gaurav Bidhuri For Arjuna Award Again
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.