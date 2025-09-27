The International Paralympic Committee has lifted the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus. The IPC general assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday first voted against a full suspension for Russia by 111 to 55, with 11 abstentions, and then voted against a partial suspension by 91-77 (with eight abstentions). It also voted against a full suspension for Belarus by 119 to 48, with nine abstentions, and against a partial suspension by 103-63 (10 abstentions). The decisions raise the possibility of a clash with each sport's governing body ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics in Italy from March 6-15 next year.

The IPC said "this decision means NPC Belarus and NPC Russia now regain their full rights and privileges of IPC membership, in accordance with the IPC Constitution. The IPC will work with the two members involved to put practical arrangements in place for this as soon as reasonably possible."

Russia and ally Belarus have been banned from international sporting events after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a statement posted on its website, the Russian Paralympic Committee's press service said the organization welcomed what it called the "fair decision" of the IPC to "fully reinstate" the Russian Paralympic Committee.

"This is an important contribution to the development of the international Paralympic movement and an example that the rights of athletes must be protected without discrimination on the basis of nationality and political affiliation," the statement read.

Ukraine's sports minister, Matvii Bidnyi, slammed the decision on X.

"The position of the host country and the Organizing Committee is crucial, and we are already working closely on this matter," he said. "We call on our European partners, who will host the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games, not to allow the flag of the aggressor state to be raised over the free and democratic space while the war of aggression continues."

On any potential boycott by Ukraine, Bidnyi said "the decision on whether to participate will be made collectively at a later stage, depending on many circumstances. When taking this decision, we will be guided solely by the interests of our free and united Ukraine."

The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended since 2023 by the International Olympic Committee for breaking the Olympic charter by using an administrative land grab to incorporate regional sports bodies in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Russians will be allowed to compete at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Games in northern Italy from Feb. 6-22. The IOC last week confirmed that it will follow the system it used at the Paris Games last year, allowing Russians to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes - using the French acronym AIN.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)