India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control early this morning to target the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on the camp at Balakot. Following the news, sports pensonalties including Sachin Tendulkar , Gautam Gambhir, Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal and others took to Twitter to praise the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the pre-dawn air strikes, which took place nearly two weeks after 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.

I salute the IAF, Jai Hind — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019

Big salute to our #IndianAirForce#IndiaStrikesBack .. Jai Hind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2019

INDIA@IAF_MCC PROUD OF YOU AS ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/1eARl98egz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 26, 2019

Saluting the #IndianAirForce fighters for their valor, courage and timely action.https://t.co/CNPmH28mnz — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 26, 2019

My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind ???? — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) February 26, 2019

Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 26, 2019

Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind!#IndiaStrikesBack — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) February 26, 2019

India struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and a "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

"There was very credible intelligence info that JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) was planning to carry out terror strikes across India, thereby making this strike absolutely necessary. It was a non-military, pre-emptive strike. India has decided to take action against any terror threat to it," the Foreign Secretary said.

"Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis (suicide bombers) were being trained for this purpose," the Foreign Secretary said.

On the sporting front, the Indian cricket team observed a two-minute silence ahead of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Australia on Sunday to honour the soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack.

The Indian cricket team also took to the field wearing black armbands.

There has also been a lot of talk surrounding India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match. Many fans and former cricketers are of the opinion that India should boycott Pakistan in the World Cup.

Speaking on the issue India skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, had said that he and his team will completely stand by whatever decision the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take in regards to playing Pakistan.