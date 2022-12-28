India could put its hat in the ring when the bidding process for the 2036 Olympic Games begins, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told The Times of India in an interview. Thakur also said that the government was ready to back the Indian Olympic Association in case of a bid and that the state of Gujarat could host the Games if India does get the nod from the International Olympic Council. India has in the past hosted the Asian Games twice and the Commonwealth Games once.

“If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big way, I am sure the government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA. We all know that the slots are booked till 2032. But 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will fully prepare and bid for the Olympics,” Thakur told The Times of India.

Speaking about India's readiness to bid for the 2036 Games, Thakur said the country is "ready to positively bid" for the Games.

“India is ready to positively bid for it. There is no reason for us to say ‘No'. If India is putting in so much effort to promote sports, I can assure you that we will not only host the Olympics, we will host it in a big way. This is the right time to host the Games. If India is making news in every sector from manufacturing to services, then why not in sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics,” Thakur was quoted as saying in the report.

He also said that Gujarat has been keen to host the Olympics in the past and that the state has the infrastructure to host a global Games of this magnitude.

“Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the infrastructure — from hotels, hostels, airports and sports complexes. They are serious about the bid. It's also part of the state government's manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat,” Thakur said.

