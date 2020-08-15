India's sporting stars, including the likes of cricket team captain Virat Kohli, tennis queen Sania Mirza, footballer Sandesh Jhingan, took to Twitter to greet the nation on Independence Day. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Flag of India God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind". Many other former and current Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to wish the countrymen on the occasion.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish fans on the special occasion. Yuvraj in his tweet wrote, "Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one".

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan also tweeted his greetings.

Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a message on Twitter to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day and wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It's the India I've always known and it's the India I always wish to see for the future.."

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians

Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It's the India I've always known and it's the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

"Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India," tweeted India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

"The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence today to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020".

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians

Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It's the India I've always known and it's the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to pay tribute to those who sacrificed themselves in the freedom struggle.

Promoted

"On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals. We're stronger today because they put India first everyday".

On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals.We're stronger today because they put India first everyday. pic.twitter.com/cyIHTI3NPx Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

Hockey star Poonam Rani posted a picture of her holding the Indian flag.

Wishing Everyone A Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/rXnzSN60dN Poonam Rani Malik15 (@PoonamHockey) August 15, 2020

Other cricketer stars like Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma as well as India coach Ravi Shastri posted inspirational messages.

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so.

Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible.

May God bless Bharat.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RttshfL3Ci Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Today marks 74 years of Independence. On this auspicious occasion let's express our deepest gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives only to fight for our country and help us win the battle! Wishing you all a very Happy #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind! #15August2020 pic.twitter.com/sPAhZ28sHl Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2020

As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let's pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8 Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

On August 15, 1947, India gained independence from British rule after a long and hard fought struggle. Since then, August 15 has been celebrated as the Independence Day in the country.