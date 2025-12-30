His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, on the sidelines of the World Sports Summit. The Summit, which commenced today, has brought together 1,500 sports leaders and decision makers from more than 50 countries.

During the meeting, His Highness and the President of FIFA discussed the importance of international cooperation in harnessing the positive impact of sport, particularly football, given its extensive global reach and influence.

His Highness said that sport remains one of the most effective tools for fostering coexistence, mutual understanding, and closer ties between nations and communities. He also commended FIFA's role and its ongoing efforts to advance the global football ecosystem through a comprehensive vision that supports a more innovative and inclusive future for the game.

His Highness said that the World Sports Summit serves as a key global platform dedicated to shaping the future of sport. The annual Summit is set to serve as a launchpad for international initiatives and partnerships that promote closer collaboration between societies, while offering a platform to explore the development of different sports, nurture emerging talent, advance training and fitness approaches, and reinforce the role of clubs, academies, federations, and sports institutions worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: "Dubai's hosting and organisation of the World Sports Summit reflects our commitment to being an active partner in shaping the future of global sport. By bringing together ideas and expertise from around the world, we aim to unlock new opportunities to support talent, encourage creativity, and stimulate investment in technology and knowledge. Our overarching goal is to create a sustainable, positive impact that enhances the growth and prosperity of sport across different countries and regions."

The President of FIFA commended the UAE's leading role in promoting the sports sector and praised Dubai's consistent efforts and initiatives to support the development of global sport. He noted that hosting a summit of this scale, which brings together senior decision makers and leading figures from across the international sports community, reflects Dubai's forward-looking vision and long-term commitment. He also expressed his sincere wishes for the UAE and its sports sector to achieve continued progress and success.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain; and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, alongside a number of ministers and senior officials.

