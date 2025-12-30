The winners of the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award, the largest of its kind in terms of prize value and number of categories, were announced on Monday during the World Sports Summit in Dubai.

The summit, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, opened under the theme 'Uniting the World Through Sport.'

The award winners were honoured in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award. Also in attendance were more than 1,500 leaders from the sports sector in the UAE, the Arab world, and around the world, as well as international sports stars participating in the Summit's sessions and events to discuss the future of sports and ways to develop the sports sector globally.

At the forefront of government priorities

"Today, we are delighted to honour a new group of distinguished sports figures, leaders, decision-makers and champions from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond who have achieved remarkable feats globally and etched their names in sporting history," His Highness Sheikh Hamdan stated.

"Dubai reaffirms its position as a global hub and a key contributor to shaping the future. Sports hold a prominent place at the forefront of government priorities and Dubai will continue playing its global role as a destination for excellence in all fields, including sports," he added.

"We will continue our active and positive contribution to building a better future, solidifying the approach of excellence in work and achievement, just as we have previously established the values of leadership, giving and quality of life," Sheikh Hamdan affirmed.

Later in the day, Sheikh Hamdan made time for a commemorative photo with international sportspersons, distinguished personalities, athletes, and speakers participating in the World Sports Summit.

Prominent winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award included Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, who won the Global Sports Leadership Award; Danish Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen, who won the Global Athlete Award; Paris Saint-Germain, who won the Global Sports Team Award; FIFA, which received the Global Sports Organisation Award; and American Olympic champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, who received the Global Inspirational Athlete Award.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic won the Global Lifetime Achievement Award, while Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem received the Exceptional Sports Achievement Award. The Global Sports Career Award was presented to Brazilian football legend Ronaldo, Italian football legend Roberto Baggio, Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta, Italian football legend Paolo Maldini, French basketball legend Tony Parker and Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Arab stars shine bright

At the Arab level, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, received the Arab Sports Personality Award.

The Arab Athlete Award went to Egyptian Olympic champion Ahmed El Gendy, while the Arab Sports Career Award was shared by Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur and Qatari Olympic champion Moez Essa Barshim.

At the UAE level, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the Emirati Sports Personality Award.

The Emirati Athlete Award went to MMA star Khamzat Chimaev, while Al Ain Football Club won the Emirati Sports Team Award. The Promising Emirati Star Award went to Emirati Jiu-Jitsu player Ghala Al Hammadi.

It is worth noting that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award was launched in 2008 and, for its first 12 editions, it was known as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The launch of the award in its new format reflects Dubai's vision to expand the concept of sporting excellence to include globally influential institutions and initiatives besides individuals, thereby strengthening the role of sport in promoting human wellbeing and development.

