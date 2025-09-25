Jaipur Polo Team clinched a dramatic victory in the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup at the Rajasthan Polo Club, narrowly defeating the Aravali Polo Team 6-5 in a tense finish during the 5th chukker. In a highly competitive game, both teams displayed determination and skill, ending the first four chukkers tied at 5-5. The closely fought match kept the crowd engaged as each goal was hard-won, with Aravali Polo Team's Juan Martin Juri, Hurr Ali, and Kr Kuldeep Singh Rathore defending vigorously against Jaipur's attacking pair of HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Lance Watson.

South African star Lance Watson (3 goals) proved to be the difference-maker yet again. Having already stamped his authority on the match, Watson clinched the golden goal, securing Jaipur Polo Team's victory in their first Pool A encounter.

Team captain HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (2 goals), who was named 'Icon of India' by The Leela last year, also contributed with crucial strikes. At the same time, Angad Kalaan scored a solitary goal for Jaipur.

The intense match showcased an excellent display of polo from both teams, with neither holding back, but Jaipur Polo Team's calmness under pressure ultimately secured the win.

The Jaipur Polo Team consists of talented and committed players who honour the team's legacy and aim for excellence in each game. With a history steeped in Jaipur's royal traditions, the team combines accuracy, teamwork, and a strong passion for polo. Their unwavering drive for victory and dedication to top standards make them a strong force on the field, showcasing Jaipur's pride with every swing of the mallet.

The Jaipur Polo Team recently clinched victories at the Sawai Man Guard Cup and the Chinkara Cup, defeating Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in the latter tournament and Carysil Polo in the former event.

