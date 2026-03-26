A former Australian Rules star has come out as the sport's first openly gay player, with Leigh Ryswyk praised Thursday for "challenging our idea of who a footballer is supposed to be". The ex-Brisbane Lions player made the announcement on Melbourne radio station Joy late Wednesday, saying his close friends had known for some time. "To people who know me, my closest friends, this is not new, I've been out for five years now," said the 41-year-old.

"There will be people though, if they do listen to this, it will be the first time they know about this.

"I'm a very private person, so it's not all over my social media, and things like that, and that's fine."

Asked on-air why he had chosen now to come out, Ryswyk responded: "Why not?"

Australian Rules, a dynamic kicking and passing game similar to Gaelic football, is the country's most popular spectator sport, tracing its roots to 1858.

But it has long been marred by incidents of homophobia and racism.

Ryswyk played one game for the Lions in 2005 before a long career in the South Australian National Football League with North Adelaide.

North Adelaide chief executive Keenan Ramsey said the club was proud that "Leigh's been able to express himself" and encouraged him to "help guide other players who might be in a similar position".

His announcement followed former West Coast Eagles player Mitch Brown last year becoming the first openly bisexual man in Australian Rules.

Brown praised Ryswyk for his courage to "step forward and choose to live openly and honestly" in a post on Instagram.

"This is what bravery looks like," Brown said. "Every time someone is brave enough to speak their truth, it creates a shift.

"It challenges our idea of who a footballer is supposed to be. It makes the game more honest, more human and more reflective of the communities that love it.

"There will be young players and kids hearing Leigh's story who feel a little less alone because of it. That matters more than anything."

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