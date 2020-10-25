Sports stars from around the country have taken to social media to extend their greetings on Dussehra 2020. It is a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It also marks the end of Durga Puja, marking the goddess' victory over demon Mahishasura. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes, tweeting, "Dussehra reminds us that even if the journey is long & hard, goodness will always triumph over evil. May we emerge victorious over the negative elements within and also around us. #HapppyDussehra!"

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote, "Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. #HappyDussehra".

Olympian and boxer Vijender Singh also took to social media. He wrote, "If the farmer does not want to burn the country, then burn the Ravan of the farmer #HappyDussehra".

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to pass on his wishes. He wrote, "May Prabhu Shri Ram bless you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. May truth, love and goodness prevail. Ayodhyapati Shri Ram Ji Lalla ki Jai. #HappyDussehra".

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal wrote, "Wish u all a very Happy Dussehra #HappyDussehra".

Here is what others had to say:

Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra! May the day of triumph of good over evil inspire generations & bring peace & prosperity to our lives! #HappyDussehra — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2020

In the true spirit of #Dussehra, let us defeat the evil of hate from inside and focus our energies towards love and kindness. Happy Dussehra — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 25, 2020

This year, the festival season including Dussehra is not being celebrated in its usual fervour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cases have been rising in India on regular basis. India has registered 78.64,811 cases so far, with 50,128 new infections and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's total number of deaths is currently at 1,18,534.