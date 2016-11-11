 
Disclose Details Online or Face Action, Sports Ministry Warns Federations

Updated: 11 November 2016 19:13 IST

The Sports Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations to suo moto disclose, on their websites, the details of various activities carried out by them

© AFP

New Delhi:

National Sports Federations, which do not disclose details of their events, selection criteria and audited accounts among other things on their website by November 30, risk being derecognised, the Sports Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and NSFs to suo moto disclose, on their websites, the details of various activities carried out by them such as events conducted, selection criteria, core probables, audited accounts and constitution.

"The Ministry has noticed that only a few NSFs have fully complied with the directions. Some NSFs and IOA have partly complied, as all the information has not been placed by them on their website. Some NSFs have either not placed any information or do not have websites," the Ministry said in a statement.

"IOA and NSFs have again been advised by the Ministry to take necessary steps to fully comply with the instructions on suo moto disclosure. Last date for completion of the task is 30.11.2016 failing which renewal of recognition of the concerned NSFs for the year 2017 may be reviewed by the Ministry," it added.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said that this will bring transparency in working of sports federations.

Highlights
  • Sports Ministry asks NSFs to disclose details about their functioning
  • Sports Ministry has given NSFs time till November 30
  • Sports Ministry has warned sports federations face derecognition
