Ahmedabad is all set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 after the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday confirmed it will recommend the city to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad was confirmed ahead of a bid by Abuja, Nigeria, which had put up an impressive bid. Ahmedabad (also known as Amdavad) will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the nation after India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 was approved by the Executive Board.

"A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination," Amit Shah posted on X.

Ahmedabad and Abuja (Nigeria) had submitted proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"The recommendation of Amdavad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. Framed by Commonwealth Sport's 'Games Reset' principles, which are designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement," Commonwealth Sport said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum, the statement added.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. If finally approved, Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city after New Delhi to host the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, New Delhi became the second Asian city after Kuala Lumpur in 1998 to host the Commonwealth Games.

Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport. With the support of the Indian government and that of the Gujarat State, the Commonwealth Games Association for India, which is also known as the Indian Olympic Association, has announced that it will host a full-capacity Commonwealth Games, unlike the scaled-down version that Glasgow, Scotland, will be organising in 2026.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa.

Dr Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspiring, reflecting the scale of opportunity within our Commonwealth family. The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership. This is a significant milestone for the Movement as we look to our Centenary Games, and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow, where our members will make the final decision."

"The Board was impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and was united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent," he added.

"It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth," Dr. P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, was quoted as saying in the release.

Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, said: "Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead. The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities, and nations across the Commonwealth."