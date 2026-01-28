Eleven-year-old Atiqa Mir announced herself on the European karting stage with a standout debut in the WSK Super Master Series in Italy, becoming the first Indian to qualify second in a fiercely competitive, all-male field. Competing in the OKNJ class for the first time, Atiqa stepped up to the junior category after graduating from the Mini ranks. One of the youngest drivers among 37 seasoned racers, the Formula 1 Academy-supported driver showed instant pace and confidence through the weekend.

Qualifying was where she truly turned heads. Atiqa clocked a stunning 49.76 seconds and was briefly on course for pole before Finland's Leo Latinen edged ahead late in the session. With Latinen getting an extra flying lap, Atiqa settled for P2 - just a tenth off the top - a result that still marked a first for Indian motorsport in the category.

She backed it up in the heat races, starting on the front row in all three. Finishes of fourth, sixth and seventh followed, along with the fastest lap in Heat 1, underlining her raw speed.

Sunday, however, brought frustration. Starting fourth for the pre-final, Atiqa's kart refused to fire up on the pre-grid. Despite the team's efforts, a mechanical issue dropped her to 18th on the final grid. Worse followed when she was pushed off at Turn 1, slipping to 22nd. Refusing to give in, Atiqa fought back to finish 14th in a 37-driver field.

"It was a good debut weekend for me," Atiqa said. "The OKNJ karts are very fast and the power delivery is instant. I had limited track time compared to others, but the team and my coaches helped me get up to speed. I wasn't expecting a P2 in qualifying, almost a pole, on debut. The pre-final was unfortunate, but that's motor racing."

Her father, former Formula Asia vice-champion Asif Mir, was full of praise. "She showed top-class speed and beat drivers with far more experience. For a moment, seeing the Indian flag at the top in qualifying was special. This performance has gone beyond our expectations."

For Atiqa Mir, Italy was just the start - and a loud one at that.