Ahmedabad was on Wednesday recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, a decision that is set to pave the way for the big event's return to India after two decades. A final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport. Getting the Games' hosting rights would also be significant in India's quest to become an Olympic host in 2036, also in Ahmedabad.

"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat) will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025," a press statement stated.

India was facing competition from Nigerian city of Abuja in the 2030 bid but Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi.

"India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport," the press release added.

"In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa."

Dr Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspiring, reflecting the scale of opportunity within our Commonwealth family. The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership. This is a significant milestone for the Movement as we look to our Centenary Games, and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision."

He added, "The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent."

Dr. P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, said: "It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."