Former shooter Abhinav Bindra, top shuttler PV Sindhu and other athletes led Olympic Day 2025 celebrations on Monday and shared inspiring messages. The Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games, which began on June 23, 1894, in Paris. The primary objective of Olympic Day is to encourage global participation in sports, regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability. Since 2023, Olympic Day celebrations have aligned with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Let's Move initiative, which aims to promote physical activity and encourage people to move more daily.

India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Bindra, lavished praise on the outgoing Olympic president, Thomas Bach, for the amount of hard work during his tenure and wished the best to Kirsty Coventry, who will take the role. Bindra believes the "Olympic Movement is in wonderful hands."

"Today, on Olympic Day, we honour the power of sport to unite, uplift, and inspire -across borders, generations, and every walk of life. It is also a deeply historic day, as we witness the end of an era. President Thomas Bach has led the Olympic Movement with extraordinary grace, integrity, and conviction always placing the athlete at the heart of every decision. His legacy will echo for generations," Bindra wrote on X.

"In just a few hours, the torch will be passed to Kirsty Coventry, a fellow Olympian and champion both in the pool and in life. As an athlete, she inspired the world. As President-elect, she now carries the hopes of a new generation. Kirsty, your journey is a testament to the values we hold dear. You understand not just what it means to win, but what it means to lead with empathy and purpose. I wish you strength, courage, and joy in this new chapter. The Olympic Movement is in wonderful hands," he concluded.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, extended her wishes on the occasion. She also reflected on the pride and honour of representing India on the world's biggest sporting stage.

"There's nothing bigger than this. This isn't just sport -- it's my land, my blood, my sweat, and my tears. Grateful to have represented India at the highest level," Sindhu wrote on X.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah joined in the celebrations and expressed his delight at cricket's return to the quadrennial extravaganza at Los Angeles 2028.

"Cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement! On this #OlympicDay, let's celebrate the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift. Invite your 1 for a walk, a run, or a game of cricket, and take a step towards a stronger, healthier India. Together, let's keep moving forward on our journey to bring the Olympic Games home," Shah wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) echoed the ICC chairman's sentiments and posted on X, "Cricket has joined the Olympic movement- a historic leap for our beloved sport! This #OlympicDay, let's celebrate the power of sports to connect and inspire. Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to pick your 1 and move - whether it's a walk, a run, or a game of cricket. Together, we can build a healthier, more united India, because when we move together, we move better. Let's make our dream a reality - Olympics in India."