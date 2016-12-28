 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

Abhay Chautala Hits Back at Vijay Goel, Says He Has Failed as Sports Minister

Updated: 28 December 2016 13:41 IST

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday criticised the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for making the tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents, saying it was "totally unacceptable"

Abhay Chautala Hits Back at Vijay Goel, Says He Has Failed as Sports Minister
Abhay Chautala (L) lashed out at Sports Minister Vijay Goel saying he needed to first focus on his job. © NDTV

Former Indian Olympic Association president Abhay Singh Chautala hit back at Vijay Goel, who had criticised his appointment as life president of the IOA, saying he was surprised by the reaction and that the Sports Minister had failed to fulfill his responsibilities.

Goel on Tuesday said it was "totally unacceptable" that Suresh Kalmadi, a politician accused of several offences in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games scam, had been appointed lifetime president of the IOA along with Chautala as both of them were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

Kalmadi and Chautala were made life presidents by the IOA at its Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

"I was surprised by the reaction of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. He was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me. The case against me is not a criminal case, it is a political case," Chautala said.

"Mr Goel has failed in his responsibility as a Sports Minister. I would advise him to fulfill his responsibility as Sports Minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that. Instead of getting into a controversy without knowing full facts, he should focus on his job," Chautala added.

Chautala questioning the timing of Goel's comments over his appointment, said he has done enough for Olympic sports in India to deserve the IOA life president's post.

"As far as Mr Goel's pain over our appointment is concerned, he should be asked, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister, a Sports Council was made and in that Sports Council, Mr Vijay Kumar Malhotra was the chairman and I was made the vice-chairman with him. If I had not made any contribution to sports, why was I considered for that position?" Chautala asked.

"And if my presence was so painful for Mr Goel, why did he not raise objections then? As Boxing Federation President for 12 years, I put Indian boxing at a pedestal in the world. It was all because of Haryana's sports policy," he added.

Kalmadi served as IOA President from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.

Chautala served as the President of IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the national Olympic body was suspended by the International Olympic Committee for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Other Sports
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Abhay Singh Chautala lashes out at Sports Minister Vijay Goel
  • Chautala said Vijay Goel had failed as a Sports Minister
  • Vijay Goel had slammed Kalmadi, Chautala's appointment in IOA
Related Articles
IOA President N Ramachandran To Speak to Government on Suspension, IOC to Assess Situation
IOA President N Ramachandran To Speak to Government on Suspension, IOC to Assess Situation
Ronda Rousey's UFC Comeback Ends In Just 48 Seconds As Amanda Nunes Prevails
Ronda Rousey's UFC Comeback Ends In Just 48 Seconds As Amanda Nunes Prevails
Knighthoods For Andy Murray And Mo Farah in New Year's Honors List
Knighthoods For Andy Murray And Mo Farah in New Year's Honors List
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.