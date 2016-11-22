379 Sportspersons Failed Dope Tests in Last Four Years: Ministry

New Delhi:

Three hundred and seventy-nine Indian sportspersons were caught for doping in the last four years, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Sports Minister Vijay Goel listed the number of dope offenders in the last four years, according to information received from National Anti-Doping Agency.

96 sportspersons returned positive in 2013 while the number of dope offenders in 2014 and 2015 were 95 and 120 respectively. Upto October this year, 68 sportspersons flunked dope tests, taking the total number of dope offenders in the last four years to 379.

"The Government of India has framed National Sports Development Code (NSDC) of India, 2011 which has been effective from 31/01/2011 for healthy development of sports in the country. The NSFs are required to comply with the provisions of NSDC which includes strict compliance of the government guidelines to prevent unethical practices in sports such as doping," Goel said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The question was whether the government has issued any directions to the Sports Authority of India and sports federations to ensure that doping issues do not happen in future.

"To implement anti-doping rules as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, regular dope control programme and create awareness about doping and its ill effects, government has created National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) mandated for dope free sports in India," he added.

"NADA regularly informs Sports Authority of India (SAI) as well as National Sports Federations (NSFs) about the doping incidence and its further control. NADA also sensitises SAI and NSFs to organise anti-doping awareness sessions for the athletes and support personnel with an aim to discourage the athletes from using banned drug."