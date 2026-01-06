Information related to sports federations and associations recognised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports should be proactively disclosed on the ministry's website to ensure transparency and accountability, the CIC has directed. Underlining the country's aspirations to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said transparent functioning of sports bodies will strengthen India's sporting ecosystem manifold.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) made the observation while hearing a Right to Information (RTI) petition by Sacheen Gandhi seeking details of the recognition status of various sports federations like All India Carrom Federation, Kho-kho Federation of India, Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India, Squash Rackets Federation of India and Softball Association of India.

While holding that the ministry had provided an appropriate reply under the RTI Act, the CIC emphasised that proactive disclosure of such information would reduce citizens' dependence on RTI applications for accessing basic and vital details.

"As India aspires to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, marking a huge step in the country's rise as a sports superpower, the transparent functioning of sports bodies will strengthen India's sporting ecosystem manifold," Ramesh said.

Referring to Section 4 of the RTI Act, the Commission said every public authority must make constant efforts to place maximum information in the public domain through various means, including the internet.

"Voluntary disclosure of all information that ought to be displayed in the public domain should be the rule and members of the public seeking information through RTI application should be an exception," it observed.

The CIC noted that an open government, which is the core objective of the RTI Act, can be realised only when public authorities comply with proactive disclosure norms and update their websites at regular intervals.

Advising the sports ministry to ensure regular updates on recognised sports federations and associations, the Commission said such disclosures would enhance transparency, disseminate correct information and also obviate the need for filing RTI applications on matters of public importance.

The appeal was disposed of with no further action, though the Commission advised the ministry to proactively disclose information related to recognised sports bodies going forward.

