For Manu Bhaker, the Paris Olympics 2024 was a hugely successful one. The pistol shooter won two bronze medals to become the first athlete from India since independence to clinch two medals in one Olympics. Already a known name, for her exploits at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships, Manu Bhaker is now expected to do even better at the next global events.

Manu Bhaker has been showered with adulation since Olympics. However, she has also encountered some tricky questions too.

On Tuesday, Manu Bhaker attended an event in Chennai where the crowd cheered her. But there were some questions from journalists, which made her uncomfortable, according to a report in Sportstar.

The report said that during the event's end, a reporter asked : "Vinesh's judgement was politically motivated. What's your opinion?"

Before Manu could answer, her mother was asked: "What was your conversation with Neeraj (Chopra)?"

Hearing such questions, the reports said, Manu not only did not answer but left the place altogether.

Manu Bhaker, who won the country two bronze medals in the Paris Olympic Games, has had to face certain issues off the field, with several brands using her photos illegally while congratulating her for her accomplishments. As per a report, legal notices have been sent to multiple brands over their act, with Manu Bhaker's team suggesting that those not associated with the Indian shooter formally had no right to release congratulatory ads on social media featuring her.

Advertisement

Neerav Tomar, Managing Director of IOS Sports & Entertainment, which manages Bhaker told Econoic Times: "Almost two dozen brands not affiliated with Manu have released congratulatory ads on social media featuring her images. This constitutes unauthorised 'moment marketing,' and legal notices will be served to these brands."

Manu Bhaker's case isn't an isolated one, with several other Indian athletes in the Paris Games also facing similar issues with non-associated brands.

"Brands that do not sponsor our athletes cannot legally use their images in advertisements. If they do, we will take strict legal action," said a spokesperson from Baseline Ventures, the firm that represents boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.