Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia has shared yet another strong comment on social media regarding Vinesh Phogat after the latter reached the final of the women's 50kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bajrang and Vinesh were part of many top-level wrestlers who had protested on the streets against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment towards women wrestlers. Now, with Vinesh guaranteed a medal at Paris 2024, Bajrang Punia has made sure that the mistreatment towards Vinesh isn't forgotten.

On Tuesday, Vinesh became the first female Indian wrestler to reach an Olympic final. If she wins gold, she will become the first Indian woman to win gold at the Olympic Games.

"These are the daughters of the country, who have always brought glory to the country. Those who have always placed thorns in the path of these daughters will at least learn a lesson from these daughters and will refrain from sowing thorns in their path in future," posted Bajrang Punia on X.

Earlier, after Vinesh had won her quarter-final against Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Bajrang had hailed Phogat as a 'lioness' and said that he had been kicked, crushed, and "dragged on the streets in her country".

"But let me tell you one thing, This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country. This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country," Bajrang had tweeted.













Vinesh has had an incredible run to the final. First, she beat world no. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan, who had never lost in her international career prior to that, boasting an 82-0 record. Then, she overcame former World Championships bronze medalist Oksana Livach. Finally, Vinesh completed an incredible day by beating Cuba's Yesneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final.