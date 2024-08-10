Hundreds of fans lined up to garland and cheer for them as members of the Indian men's hockey team, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, touched down in the national capital on Saturday after fetching a second successive Olympic bronze medal in Paris. The Indian team extended its record overall Olympic medal haul in the sport to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third place match in Paris. However, not all members of the winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Celebrated goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired at the end of India's campaign, is the joint flag-bearer for the ceremony along with double-medallist Manu Bhaker.

He remained in Paris along with Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay. This batch is slated to return after the closing ceremony.

Harmanpreet and team members were greeted with garlands and celebratory dhol as they made their way out of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the morning.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud," Harmanpreet, who scored a brace in the medal match, told the media on his arrival.

"It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.

Harmanpreet said the warm welcome has left him quite overwhelmed.

"It is very heart-warming to see Indian fans come out to receive and congratulate us for the bronze medal. The team left no stone unturned to prepare for the Olympics and to see your efforts bear fruit, to see the whole country rejoice in our victory, is an inexplicable feeling," he said.

The team played scintillating hockey during the Games with the highlight being a 3-2 win over Australia in the group stage after a gap of 52 years in the Olympics.

They pulled off another miraculous win in the quarterfinals against Britain, where the team defended with a man down for over 40 minutes to force a penalty shootout and win by 4-2, courtesy of heroics from Sreejesh.

India vice captain and first-time bronze medallist Hardik Singh said the players were rewarded for trusting each other completely during the Games.

"...the unshakeable belief that a teammate will step right up to cover up if you miss a step, is what pushed us to always give our best on the field," he said.

"The match against Great Britain was when it really shined through. The mid-fielders had the forwards' back, the defenders supported the mid-fielders, and if all else failed we had the big man, PR Sreejesh, between the sticks who bailed us out on numerous occasions." It is for the first time since 1972 that India clinched a second consecutive medal in the Olympics.

India had beaten Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in the French capital, following goals from skipper Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minutes).

With his twin strikes Harmanpreet took his goals tally to 10 and finished as the tournament's highest goal-scorer in the men's category.

"....we will cherish these memories for some time to come. With this Bronze medal, the Team has proved that Indian Hockey is back on track. We are a force to be reckoned with and on our day, we can really be unstoppable," Harmanpreet said.

"All that we need is belief in our Team and the unwavering support of Indian hockey fans. So, I request them to continue loving hockey, continue supporting us and we will win it all for you," he signed off.

