Pakistan's Golden Boy Arshad Nadeem has been a constant present on social media ever since he returned home from Paris. His men's javelin throw gold medal in the Olympic Games earned Pakistan a historic feat in world athletics history. While Arshad is bound to be in the spotlight, courtesy of his performance in the Paris Games, he has often been at the center of some hilarious incidents back home. In a fresh video that has surfaced on social media, Arshad sent out an Independence Day message to his fans in Pakistan.

However, behind Arshad's video message, the audio of someone snoring in the background could be heard.

"On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge on this day that we stay united," Nadeem said, delivering a passionate message. "Like how on August 8th after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide. I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'"

Arshad Nadeem asking Pakistani awaam to rise up while there is guy snoring in the background. Poetic pic.twitter.com/9wqpiqrFtZ — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 14, 2024

Upon realising that the snoring sound was audible, Arshad deleted the video and shared a fresh one where no snoring sound could be heard.

But, before Arshad could delete the old video, it went viral on social media, leaving fans in splits. Here are some reactions:

Arshad was recently honoured by the Pakistan Prime Minister. The ace athlete was given a cash reward of PKR 150 million (INR 3.5 crore) for his performance in the Paris Games.