PV Sindhu Enters Paris Olympics Women's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday.
PV Sindhu in action© AFP
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match. Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group. The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.
The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.
