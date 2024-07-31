Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals, Paris Olympics Live Streaming: Spanish duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face the America duo of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles tennis match of Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday (IST). Earlier on Tuesday, the duo defeated Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in a thrilling encounter. After losing the first set 6-4, the Dutch pair took Nadal and Alcaraz right down to the tiebreaker in the second set, which they ultimately won 7-2. The star Spanish duo kept their composure in the super tiebreak to romp to a dominant 10-2 win in the super tiebreak.

Nadal came into the game after being knocked out of the men's singles by Novak Djokovic, and now only has the much-anticipated doubles to win a third Olympic medal.

When will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will take place on Wednesday, July 31 (IST).

Where will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will take place at Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

What time will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match is expected to start at 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)