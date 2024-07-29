Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Updates: After opening their medal tally on Sunday, India are all set to enter the Day 3 of the Paris Olympics with the hope of clinching more medals. On Day 2, shooter Manu Bhaker brought glory to India as she won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol final. On Monday, all eyes will be on Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who will be competing in the 10m air rifle women's and men's categories respectively. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh along with Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification. Apart from this, the men's archery team will also be in action. (India's Day 3 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3, Live Updates: Important day for table tennis India's paddler Sreeja Akula will be in action today. She will be going up against Singapore's Jian Zeng in Round of 32 match. Yesterday, Akula defeated Sweden's Christina Kallberg 4-0 in a dominant game and entered the next round. However, veteran star Sharath Kamal got eliminated in the first round.

July 29 2024 11:34 (IST) Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty In Action Soon! Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be in action in half an hour's time, taking on the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel. The Indian duo is the favourite to go through, but they can't take the Germans lightly. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be in action in half an hour's time, taking on the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel. The Indian duo is the favourite to go through, but they can't take the Germans lightly. Share Link

July 29 2024 11:19 (IST) Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live: India's Schedule Today (IST) India's Paris Olympics camping resumes with Badminton today. Here's the full list:

12:00 - Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel (Germany) 12:45 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh); India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema) Not before 12:50 - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan) 13:00 - Shooting - Trap Men's Qualification Day 1 - Prithviraj Tondaiman 13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women's Final - Ramita Jindal 15:30 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Men's Final - Arjun Babuta 16:15 - Hockey - Men's Pool B - India vs Argentina 17:30 - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Germany) 18:31 - Archery - Men's Team Quarterfinal (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) 20:18 - Archery - Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) - (Subject to qualification) 20:41 - Archery - Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) - (Subject to qualification) 23:30 - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Round of 32 - Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) India's Paris Olympics camping resumes with Badminton today. Here's the full list: Share Link

July 29 2024 11:06 (IST) Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live: India Eye 5 More Medals Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. India opened its medal account through shooter Manu Bhaker on Day 1, and could potentially add 5 more medals today. Shooters will be in the spotlight again, while archers could also bring India glory. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. India opened its medal account through shooter Manu Bhaker on Day 1, and could potentially add 5 more medals today. Shooters will be in the spotlight again, while archers could also bring India glory. Share Link