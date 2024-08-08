Another heartbreak unfolded for India at the Paris Olympic Games as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu missed out on a medal by a narrow margin of 1 kilogram. After finishing fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the Paris Games, Mirabai expressed her disappointment but vowed to work harder for future competitions. Chanu narrowly missed out on a medal, securing fourth place with a combined total of 199kg. Speaking to media after her 4th-place finish, Chanu said that she couldn't deliver a performance true to her potential as she was on the third day of her period and wasn't at 100%.

"I am happy with the performance because I managed this despite having very little time for recovery," Mirabai told reporters. "I was managing 85 in practice and I did it in the competition too. I was confident about clean and jerk also. It was my third day of the period and that also affects you a bit, had weakness," she said.

"It was going good, whatever the coach said I did. It is just destiny that I did not get medal, I did my best," she said, still keeping a smile on her face.

For India and Chanu, it was another fourth-place finish in Paris after narrowly missing out on a medal with a combined total of 199kg.

She shared her sentiments in a video posted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), saying, "I tried my best to win a medal for the country but I missed it today...It is a part of the game, we all sometimes win and sometimes lose...Next time I will work harder to win a medal for the country...I will try my best and will deliver my best performance in the next game."

The first was the snatch event, where a weightlifter has to pick up the barbell and lift it above their head in one singular motion.

The second was the clean-and-jerk event, where a weightlifter is required to pick up the barbell and bring it up to their chest (clean) and then extend their arms and legs to lift it above the head (jerk) with a straight elbow.

The weightlifters have to hold it there until a buzzer is sounded.

China's Hou Zhihui won gold with a combined total of 206kg, Romania's Mihaela Valentina Cambei took silver with 205kg, and Thailand's Surodchana Khambao claimed bronze with 200kg.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting.

With ANI Inputs