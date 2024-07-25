Olympics 2024 Archery Live Streaming and Live Telecast: India's Paris Olympics 2024 journey begins a day before the opening ceremony, as archers take centre stage in the individual ranking rounds, which decide their seeding for the main event. Once again, India's archery team will be spearheaded by former World no. 1 Deepika Kumari, who will be participating in her fourth Olympics. Alongside her, 26-year-old Ankita Bhakat and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur will be making their Olympic debuts. Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav will be the three men participating in the Olympics.

Format:

Each archer gets to shoot 72 arrows over two halves, which determines their seeding for the final event. The combined score of the archers decides the seeding for the men's team and women's team. The mixed team event seeding is decided by the score of the best men's and women's individual scores.

The top four seeded teams will be directly sent to the quarter-final, while the next eight will play in the Round of 16. In the mixed event, only the top 16 seeds will qualify.

When does the Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking round take place?

The Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking round takes place on Thursday, July 25 (IST).

What time does the Olympics 2024 archery women's individual ranking round start?

Advertisement

The Olympics 2024 archery women's individual ranking round starts at 1:00 PM IST.

What time does the Olympics 2024 archery men's individual ranking round start?

The Olympics 2024 archery men's individual ranking round is expected to start at 5:45 PM IST.

Where is the Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds being held?

Advertisement

The Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds will be held at Les Invalides, Paris.

Which TV channels will telecast the Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds?

The Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds will be telecast on the Sports 18 network.

Where will the Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds be live streamed?

The Olympics 2024 archery individual ranking rounds will be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app.



(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)