India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem are fierce competitors on the field of javelin but off the ground both share a really good bond. The two players hold a lot of respect and love for each other, so much that it remains unaffected by the outcome of the results of the events they compete in, together. In the recently-concluded Paris Olympics 2024, Arshad claimed the gold medal in the javelin throw event while Neeraj bagged the silver. An interview of the duo after the medal ceremony is going viral on social media. In the clip, an anchor of the host broadcaster asked Neeraj about who he would want to play the role if a biopic is made on Arshad. The Indian athlete picks Amitabh Bachchan.

"You should look for a hero with height because Arshad has good height. In India, a young Amitabh Bachchan could have played the role," Neeraj said.

When Arshad was asked a similar question for Neeraj's biopic, the Pakistan star said, "You can use Shah Rukh Khan."

King Khan Neeraj Chopra!



Which Bollywood actor would you cast as Neeraj Chopra in his biopic?



Neeraj, who won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, said he couldn't push himself to his extreme. Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the marquee event securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, Neeraj said that mentally he was ready but lacked in the physical area. The 26-year-old accepted that his legwork was not how it should have ben during the final.

"I never thought I couldn't do it... Arshad Nadeem's previous best was at 90.18 metres which he threw at the Commonwealth Games, and my previous best was 89.94 metres... I couldn't push myself to my extreme. Mentally I was ready but physically, I was retraining myself. My legwork on the runway was not how it should have been. My efforts were going in vain. My throw immediately after Nadeem's throw was good because I was extremely positive...," Neeraj said.

Neeraj also revealed his next competition and said that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, which will kick off on August 22.

"... I have finally decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, which begins August 22," he added.

