As India gears up for Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw qualification on Tuesday, the spotlight is also on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is arguably the Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winner's biggest rival in the event. Neeraj and Arshad share a rivalry, not just in terms of performances but also the fact that they are from India and Pakistan respectively. As the two gear up for the Paris Olympic Games javelin throw qualification, Neraj's compatriot Kishore Jena, who is also competing in the men's javelin throw event, shed light on the rivalry with Arshad.

Being two athletes from India and Pakistan, Neeraj and Arshad have been pitted against each other. As the India won gold medal in Tokyo, the Pakistani grabbed the silver. Despite the fierce competition, Kishore suggested that the relationship between Neeraj and Arshad is quite friendly.

"No, it's not like that. Since it's the Olympics, a lot of countries have come. We don't think like that. There is nothing like that. It is friendly when we meet them. I also meet them. There is no such intention," said Jena in a chat with ANI.

Jena also lauded Neeraj, whose gold medal in the Tokyo Games inspired many Indian athletes. Even in Paris, Neeraj is India's biggest medal hope.

"You know how much Indian athletics has grown because of Neeraj bhai. Everyone has high hopes for him. It feels good that he is with us. He is staying with us. We wish him well," said Jena.

"Preparation is very good, and we are getting a lot of support from here. It will be good. I will give my best tomorrow. I will play like a finalist. It is my first time, so l will give 100 per cent," he asserted.