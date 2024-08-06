Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Streaming: India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is all set to begin his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Tuesday in men's javelin throw qualification round. The reigning Olympic and world champion has a season's best of 88.36m set at the Doha Diamond League in May. He holds the national record of 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June 2022. With top-level competition experience, the 26-year-old Chopra is widely expected to advance through the qualification round. The real challenge, however, will begin on Thursday when he could face a formidable line-up of rivals in the final.

Among the top contenders challenging Neeraj Chopra for the gold medal will be Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia. Grenada's Anderson Peters, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Julius Yego of Kenya, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Finland's Oliver Helander add to the high stakes at the Olympics.

When will the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round will take place on Tuesday, August 6.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round be held?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round start?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round (Group B) will start after 3:20 PM IST. The qualification round (Group A) will start by 1:50 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round match?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

