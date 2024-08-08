Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: India's gold medal hopes at Paris Olympics 2024 lie once again on the shoulders of Neeraj Chopra, as he competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final on Thursday night. The Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, Chopra will aim to become the first Indian athlete to win two individual gold medals at the Olympics. Despite concerns of an adductor niggle, Chopra finished top of the qualifying round, with a stunning throw of 89.34m - nearly 2m more than his gold-winning throw from three years ago.

Germany's Julian Weber, Grenada's Anderson Peters, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Kenya's Julius Yego and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch from Czech Republic will make sure Chopra does not have it easy.

When will the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 will take place on Thursday, August 8 (IST).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 be held?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 start?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 will start at 11:55 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024?

Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Olympics 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

