Indian men's hockey team forward Abhishek feels the mental conditioning camp the players underwent at renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland ahead of the Paris Olympics has helped them prepare for high-pressure situations. The Indian team has completed a three-day mental conditioning camp at Horn's base and are slated to play a few practice matches in the Netherlands before making their way to Paris Games.

The expectations from the team will be high after India's bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics.

India will start their Paris Olympics campaign against New Zealand in their first Pool B match.

“After months of focusing on the physical aspect of the game, this camp is exactly what we needed,” Abhishek said in a Hockey India release.

“The team has been spending time connecting on and off the field, improving our bond and learning to handle high-pressure situations better,” he said.

Abhishek, who has played 74 matches for India since his international debut in 2022, is set for his maiden appearance at the Olympics.

“Ever since I was 14, it has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics.” Abhishek asserted that he is someone who doesn't buckle under pressure.

“The pressure in big tournaments doesn't deter me or change my approach. I just try to execute on the pitch,” he said.

For Abhishek, playing for India in the Olympics will be an achievement which is far beyond what his family had thought.

“When I started doing well in hockey, the most we expected was a government job. Seeing me reach this level is thrilling for them. My brother, especially, has always been my biggest supporter,” he said.

