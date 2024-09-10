Don't lose your grip on the dreams of the past. You must fight, just to keep them alive. Exorcising the ghost of Tokyo in Paris, Manu Bhaker etched her name into Olympic folklore as the 22-year-old became India's first markswoman to seal a podium finish in the 10m air pistol event at the Summer Games on July 28, 2024. What's better than one? Two. Fresh from a historic bronze, Bhaker doubled her medal tally in 72 hours. India's first athlete to seal two medals in a single Olympics since independence, shooting star Bhaker pinned her faith on the teachings of Bhagwat Gita to create her 'happiest memory' at the grandest stage of them all.

Had the guts, got the glory. Went the distance and now she is not gonna stop. Bhaker, who firmly believes in karma, remembered the 'most famous quote' in Gita to strike a sensational Paris Olympics medal for India. In the words of the two-time Olympic medallist at the Paris Games, a strong support system is essential for an athlete's success. For her role model PV Sindhu, history maker Bhaker created fake profiles to defend the badminton superstar on social media.

It might be an open secret for some that ace shuttler Sindhu is Bhaker's favourite athlete. However, did you know that Bhaker's hype song is Eye of the Tiger by Survivor or if it wasn't for shooting, she would have been a teacher? Speaking exclusively to NDTV after a triumphant return, Bhaker reckoned that the double bronze feat at the Paris Olympics has brought a 'wave of new opportunities and responsibilities'. Acing the rapid-fire round in the interview, Bhaker also recalled her unforgettable interaction with trailblazer Neeraj Chopra.

1. What all has changed in the real life of Manu Bhaker after the double bronze feat at the Paris Olympics?

Being the first Indian athlete to achieve this remarkable feat has brought a wave of new opportunities and responsibilities. My life has become a blend of heightened recognition and inspiring others, with each day offering a chance to build on this legacy. After the disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics, this achievement has brought pride and recognition to me. Upon returning to India, I was overwhelmed with love and support, and the honour of carrying the national flag during the closing ceremony was a deeply emotional moment for me. This journey has underscored the significance of community, with my coach and fellow athletes providing unwavering support and reminding me that emotional connections are vital for an athlete's well-being.

2. With the Paris Games done and dusted, you'll be taking a small break before you kickstart preparations for the LA Olympics. What does a normal day in your life look like now?

A typical day for me involves a balance of training, recovery, and personal time. I usually start with my morning yoga, which helps me focus better, followed by shooting practice to refine my skills. After training, I dedicate time to physical fitness, including strength and conditioning exercises. I also spend time analysing my performance and strategising for future competitions. In the evenings, I like to unwind with family and friends or paint, which helps me relax and recharge before the next day of rigorous training.

3. You met several influential people from all walks of life after scripting history at the Games. Which interaction stood out for Manu and why?

One interaction that stood out was with Neeraj Chopra after the Games. Meeting someone who has achieved so much and has become a role model for many was inspiring. Our conversation revolved around the pressures of competition and the importance of mental strength, which resonated deeply with me. It was a reminder that we, as athletes, share similar experiences and challenges.

4. What is Manu's happiest memory? And three words that best describe her.

My happiest memory is undoubtedly winning my first Olympic medal. The emotions of that moment, the joy of representing my country, and the support from my family and friends made it unforgettable. The three words that best describe me would be determined, passionate, and resilient.

5. If you can underline the importance of having a strong support system for an athlete. From friends, family, peers, or brand associations, anyone Manu would like to give a special mention to?

A strong support system is essential for an athlete's success. My association with Thums Up's new campaign 'Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan,' personifies this spirit. It emphasizes how a simple thumbs-up from supporters-whether friends, family, or fans-can ignite an athlete's confidence and drive. I've experienced this firsthand, with the encouragement and belief from those around me playing a pivotal role in my journey. Knowing that others believe in you is invaluable when you're pushing boundaries.

Rapid fire with Manu Bhaker: (Only 1-word answers)

Manu Bhaker's pet peeve is: Negativity.

Cheat meal or favourite dish: Pizza!

What's your hype song: Eye of the Tiger.

Favourite athlete/role model: PV Sindhu!

Last movie/show you watched: Mirzapur Season 3.

If not a shooter, Manu Bhaker would have been: A teacher.