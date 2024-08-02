Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Men's Singles Live Streaming: Lakshya Sen is set to square off against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in badminton men's quarter-final match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Sen entered the quarter-finals after defeating his compatriot HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in the Round of 16 match. He is now the third Indian badminton men's player after Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. Currently ranked 22, Sen will face 12th seed Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

However, Thursday brought another shocking heartbreak for India as their star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty were knocked out by Aaron Chia/Wooi Yik Soh (Malaysia) in the men's doubles badminton quarter-final.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will take place on Friday, August 2 (IST).

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match be held?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will start at 9:05 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen Quarter-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)