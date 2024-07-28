India's Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: The second day of the Paris Olympics medal events is a big one for India. Shooter Manu Bhaker will be competing in the 10m air pistol women's final. The women archers will be playing in the quarter-finals. Those two are the medal events for India on Sunday. Apart from that two big names - three big names - PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy (Badminton) and Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will be in action. In archery, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari will be competing in the women's team event.

ARCHERY

Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands - 5.45 pm

Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards

Women's Team (medal rounds): 8.18 pm onwards

BADMINTON

Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) - 12.50 pm

Men's Singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Fabian Roth (Germany) - 8.00 pm

BOXING

Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 3:50 PM

Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Carina (GER)

SHOOTING

Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita - 12.45 pm

Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta - 2.45 pm

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker - 3.30 pm

ROWING

Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm

SWIMMING

Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm

Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) 12.15 pm onwards; Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain)12.15 pm onwards

Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) 3.00 pm onwards