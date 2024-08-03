Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh on Friday lauded the Indian men team for their brave performance against Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia, whom it defeated after 52 years in the Olympics here. India stunned Australia 3-2 to register their first win over Australia in the Olympic Games since 1972 Munich Games. In 1972 Munich Games, hockey was played for the first time in astro-turf. "Australia has always dominated us. After the 1972 Olympics we have always been battered by Australia.

"But the way our team played today, it was heartening to see. Out of the four quarters, India dominated three, only in the second Quarter India were on the back-foot a bit," Ajit Pal told PTI video.

"The way India played today, they taught the Australians how to play hockey.

"We can beat any team now and I would like to congratulate all the hockey lovers in India and can only say 'Well done Boys!'," he added.

The 1975 World Cup-winning captain also lauded skipper Harmanpreet Singh and described him as the heart and soul of the side.

"Harmanpreet is the life and soul of the team. In the previous games, he equalised with his goal and one of his goals was the match winner. Today also he was outstanding. Also, Jarmanpreet Singh, I am very happy to see that boy, he was really fighting.

"Abhishek, Sukhjeet (Singh), Hardik (Singh) were too good but the forward line players need to step up. Those players have the potential and I expect them to come good in the games ahead," Ajit Pal said.

"Sreejesh as usual made the team feel at ease. When he is there, the team doesn't need to worry," he added.

Ajit Pal also praised India for their performance against Belgium.

"India played well against Belgium as well, they have defeated them earlier but Australia was the one side that they needed to defeat. They should take confidence from the win and now they can take on anyone in the remaining matches.

"Any other team will take them lightly now. Today India established that we are here to fight and win the medal," he concluded.

