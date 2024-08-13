Prakash Padukone has faced a lot of criticism for his comments on badminton star Lakshya Sen's loss against Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. India did not win a single medal in badminton at the Olympics this year with Lakshya coming close but ending fourth in his category. Padukone, who was the coach and mentor of the badminton team at the Paris Olympics, was very disappointed with the results and said that it was "high time the players step up and win as expected". The comments garnered mixed reactions from both fans and players with Ashwini Ponnappa even coming up with a fiery reply. Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra, who was present at the Paris Olympics 2024 as a part of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes Commission, said that he does not completely disagree with Padukone but believes that "accountability has to be collective".

"Accountability has to be collective, and an athlete is very much part of it. So I don't completely disagree with what Mr. Padukone said. I understand where he's coming from, but that doesn't mean that you have to stop spending on athletes. It's just you have to make sure how that money is spent. Yes, you cannot always wrap your athletes in cotton wool," Bindra said in an interview with Indian Express.

Earlier, Padukone also said that India must focus on giving mind training to its athletes so that they can learn to counter pressure situations. He suggested that there must be a system in place like it is in China, where they do not depend on one player and succeed in churning out players.

"We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," he told reporters.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility."